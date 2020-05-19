White Pines Resort going-out-of-business final sale shut down by IDNR

One last push to sell thousands of items in the resort gift shop was halted when IDNR conservation police shut the sale down for violating the state's stay-at-home order.

Taking place on Monday, White Pines Resort reopened for one of its last gift shop sales after announcing it will go out of business​ after nearly 80 years in White Pines Forest State Park.

In a Facebook post (see below), "So many of you came out, social distanced and supported us at our Going Out of Business Sale. We appreciate the support, but we were shut down this afternoon by the police and decided not to continue the sale because of Gov. Pritzker's announcement last Friday, and the potential punishment and threat of prosecution as a small business trying to be open."

White Pines Resort said it held the sale to pay back deposits from brides, cabin and theater customers after the business announced it would close for good.

Officials with White Pines say they have a GoFundMe set up to support the Pines, saying the money will be used to pay back brides, cabin and theater guests. If you want to donate, click here​.

So far, 80 people donated more than $16,000 out of a $30,000 goal on the fundraiser.