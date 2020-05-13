White Pines Resort files bankruptcy, announces closure after 80 years

The owner of White Pines Resort announced it will be closing after 80 years of operation after filing bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beth George has been running the resort for the last 32 years. She says it was hit the hardest from not being able to have events over 50 people as well as its restaurant not being open.

The resort is having a going out of business Gift Shop sale ‪May 18-20‬ ‪from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can see the video of the announcement at the bottom of this article.