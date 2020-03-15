Whiskeys Roadhouse offering free kids’ meals while schools are closed

One Stateline restaurant is offering free food to kids this week while they are off school. Whiskeys Roadhouse, located at 3207 N Main Street in Rockford is offering the free meal with a purchase of a soft drink. They made the announcement in a Facebook​ post Saturday.

The owner said he “knew he had to do something for the kids” in midst of school cancellations. The restaurant’s musical festivities will continue as planned, including a special show with comedian Gallagher on Tuesday at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day.

This deal is good Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.