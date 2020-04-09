What's the new normal after the coronavirus pandemic?

Everyone wants things to go back to normal quickly but what most people haven't realized is some thing's will never be the same again.

"The hardship is going to be that life is not ever going to be what we knew it to be," said Counseling Education Professor at Northern Illinois University Suzanne Degges-White.

Local mental health experts predict a long road for everyone once the shelter-in-place order is lifted.

"Relationships are undergoing changes that may have lasting effects," White said.

Many people will go through a rollercoaster of emotions. First feeling relieved and excited to go back to a normal routine.

"There might be a sense, rightfully so, of social anxiety from not knowing how this is going to look and how safe they are, '' said Licensed Clinical Psychologist Jason Soriano.

White says romantic relationships could take a turn for the worst in many cases.

"When we are spending every waking moment with that person we begin to realize that the love we feel may endure but the things about another person start to irritate a person more and we may become more cranky with each other,” White said.

Parents could also see a change in their child's behavior.

"Children may feel that what they once knew to be true isn't true and they might take fear with them,” White said.

But at the end of the day, Soriano believes everyone will eventually find a new normal that works for them.

"I think it is going to be important kind of as we are seeing now to still have a structure and a rhythm to your life even if you don't know what tomorrow is going to bring," Soriano said.

A new survey finds nearly half of American adults feel the coronavirus pandemic is affecting their mental health. 19% say it had a "major impact."