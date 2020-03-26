Whatawedding: Florida couple gets married in front of favorite restaurant

A bride traded in her wedding gown for an orange dress Wednesday as a Florida couple got married outside their favorite restaurant -- Whataburger.

The coronavirus outbreak forced Scott and Andrea to cancel and replan their wedding three times, but the couple from Tallahassee wasn’t about to let this virus infect their love.

“I’m speechless. I really don’t know what to say about what just happened right now," said the bride, Andrea Bedwell-Paschal.

It was a breath of fresh air for a couple that didn’t know if they would have their wedding day.

“I’m a little bit relieved because coronavirus came in and wrecked everything," said Bedwell-Paschal. "But I was pretty determined to get this done.”

They were supposed to have a big wedding Saturday, but the last three weeks forced them to downsize.

Wedding planner Dent Ward says nothing was going to stop the pair.

“We knew that love would prevail over whatever was going on today, and I thought this was an epic idea," said Ward.

An idea, that developed over the couple's love for food.

“I’ve been a fan of Whataburger since I was eight years old,” said the groom, Scott Paschal. "But when everything kind of fell apart she said ‘Let’s do it today, and let’s do it at Whataburger.’”

Now the happy couple is ready to start their future. They were very excited to share the moment with their family and friends, who were in nearby cars or across the street practicing social distancing.

"We’re blessed, said Paschal. "We got really lucky, and we’re happy.”

On a day they’ll never forget, the newlyweds decided to have their wedding reception at their parent’s home to enjoy photos and cupcakes.

Copyright 2020 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.