West Rock Wake Park opens for the 2020 season

Many businesses across the Stateline are opening for the first time in months under certain restrictions, and one water sports business is excited to welcome back customers with some specific safety precautions.

"Stoked, absolutely stoked this is the best feeling in the world opening day is the greatest and to get the summer started and we're all excited," Manager at West Rock Wake Park Ashley Adams said.

Friday marked the beginning of the season for those at West Rock Wake Park, with a small group of members riding waves, but the business still faces some challenges.

"I think we're struggling like most businesses, we have gone through the whole pandemic together, no one has been outside of this and now it's how do we apply the guidelines in our context," Owner of the park Dan Jarrett said. "We want to be open, and everyone else does."

Jarrett’s business usually packs both docks and rents out equipment to people to use on the water, but to keep people safe he says they are moving to an appointment-only approach and not renting out any equipment.

"We are opening this weekend to members only today. They all have their own equipment so we are minimizing contact points by not having to clean and rinse rental equipment," Jarrett said.

Those who work at the park say getting a late start this season hurts, but they will do what they can to ride waves safely.

"We're not opening our shop up to the public, down on the dock we will have six feet apart signs, and with the handles, we have a wash that we will dip the handles in for the safety of the riders to ensure that they are clean," Adams said.

