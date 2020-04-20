Wesley Willows recognizes employees with Lino's gift cards

Wesley Willows gives 350 employees Lino’s gift cards as a way to say thank you for all they do for the 900 residents at Wesley Willows and Peterson Meadows during the COVID-19 epidemic.

“Multiple times a day we hear of the heroics of the first responders and doctors and nurses at the hospitals fighting the virus. Every time I hear that I think of all of you (staff) unsung heroes coming to work everyday to care for our Residents-often the frailest of the frail. Your (the staff) dedication to Wesley Willows and Peterson Meadows, our Residents, and each other is truly inspiring,” said Bill Pratt, CEO of Wesley Willows.

The gift card will entitle them to a Lino’s large pizza, special salad and a 2-liter bottle of soda. Wesley Willows says this should feed a family of 4-6 people "very nicely."