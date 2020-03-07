Weekend ends quite warm with DST back in effect, turning active Monday

As we ring in Daylight Saving Time Sunday, this means our days are going to get longer. Saturday had a sunrise at 6:21 a.m. and a sunset at 5:54 p.m. Once we "spring forward" officially overnight, we may lose an hour of sleep but will make our days longer. The sunrise time Sunday is 7:10 a.m. and a sunset time of 6:55 p.m. with the latter times getting later and later as we get into Spring.

The start of DST also is a good time to check batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. We also can't forget weather radios! If they are running out you will definitely want to change them.

The weekend keep getting better weather-wise here in the Stateline. Since the beginning of February, each of the weekends continues to get warmer. Also an interesting fact is that every Sunday since February 9 has been warmer than the preceding Saturday. That pattern will continue this weekend!

Once again expect temperatures to get above 60° Sunday, marking the warmest day of the year so far and the warmest day since October in Rockford. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60's in spots tomorrow with abundant sunshine. The contributing SW winds will continue as well, at times gusting to as high as 30-35 mph.

We'll see an increase in clouds overnight into Monday ahead of our next weather-maker that is going to bring us widespread rain throughout the day. We could also hear a few clasps of thunder. Temperatures will retreat a bit into the mid-to-upper 50's for highs Monday along with breezy conditions.