Weekend ends on a comfortable note, summer heat returns next week

If you are a fan of the cooler and less humid conditions, you better enjoy Sunday to the fullest because changes come this week.

Sunday calls for a high temperature of 75°, which is 6° below normal. With high pressure in place, low humidity values and a light easterly wind will be in place. This continues the lucky streak of our weather patterns on the weekends that the Stateline has been blessed with.

This weekend was cooler with highs in the 70s both days while last weekend was much warmer. Temperatures were much warmer with temperatures near 90° and the preceding weekend was cooler with highs in the 70s. Essentially, we've been on a flip-flop pattern but the last several weekend have also been dry.

By this time next weekend, it looks to be near or just above normal with temperatures in the 80s but with rain chances returning to the forecast. It's actually okay for us to be in a short dry spell. The reason being that evaporation rates are quite high, June has seen near normal rainfall. This essentially means that it's okay for us to be in a short dry spell. But this won't last as rain chances come next weekend.

Winds are also going to shift as we get closer to midweek, to eventually come out of the south. When this happens, the heat and humidity is going up beginning midweek. We have multiple days with highs near 90° and dew points getting back into the 60s.