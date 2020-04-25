Weekend ends nicely before a rain-filled pattern arrives prior to warmer temperatures

As we get into the last week of April 2020, there will be many-rain filled days as the last of the April showers look to make way into the forecast.

The weekend is going to end on a nicer note compared to how Saturday was. While the forecast high temperatures in the lower 60s are still a bit below normal, the region will have wall-to-wall sunshine for the entirety of Sunday. Enjoy the nice weather conditions because the following three days are going to be rain-filled.

Clouds will be on the rise beginning Monday morning and by the afternoon, showers will begin throughout the Stateline. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s for Monday with showers dominating for the second half of the day. This is round #1 of rain as rain is in the forecast through Wednesday.

The bulk of the rain will fall late Tuesday afternoon and evening, where some thunderstorms also can't be ruled out. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 before a quick-moving cold front arrives at night.

Following the cold front passage, high temperatures on Wednesday will be briefly cooler struggling to make it out of the upper 50s. This is a good 8-9° below normal. Some scattered showers also can't be ruled out Wednesday too but this will be the last of the rain for the week.

Changes begin on Thursday, as that day calls for sunshine and temperatures a bit below normal in the mid-to-lower 60s. This day will serve as the 'in-between' day as temperatures look to get even warmer from here.

Beginning Friday, breezy southwest winds will help get our temperatures near 70° and at times, slightly above it. This come just in time as golf courses in Illinois begin to reopen​ in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

To be quite honest, the weather will be perfect for anyone that wants to go hit the links and get back out on the course. While Friday will be a bit windy, temperatures will be well-above normal near 70° or above and the day will have a mic of clouds and sun.

The same conditions go for Saturday too, but temperatures have a greater chance of getting well above 70° with the forecast high being 75° for Saturday!

Just remember going forward as the weather does get warmer, this does mean it's a great time to spend outside. But with restrictions in place, it's important to remember to practice social distancing when outside standing at least 6-feet away from another person. In addition, face masks or covering are required beginning May 1 if you go to any public store or place where social distancing may be hindered.