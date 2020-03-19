Weddings postponed across the Stateline due to coronavirus concerns

The wedding day is supposed to be the happiest day for a couple. But for many brides-to-be, it's becoming the most stressful day.

"It was hard for me to change everything. But it is out of our control so you have to let it go," said soon-to-be bride Kaitlyn Smith.

The soon-to-be Nelson's were set to tie the knot on March 27. On Sunday they received an email from their reception venue.

"To either postpone or have 50 people," Smith said.

Smith says she immediately got on the phone.

"Flowers, photographers, DJ, and they all changed it and were all very helpful," Smith said.

Smith says a lot of the decorations included their wedding date.

"They're all sending me things with new dates for free," Smith said.

The Nelson's make up date is May 8.

"It makes more sense to have all of our family and friends there so hopefully we can still have it on May 8," Smith said.

"We are booked for every Saturday. We are working with them back and forth trying to make the best decisions for this virus for those getting married," said Al Castrogiovanni, Giovanni’s co-owner.

Castrogiovanni says he doesn't like to cancel weddings or receptions but will do what's best for everyone.

"It is just very hard because every day is a different thing,” Castrogiovanni said.

"Unfortunately we are seeing a lot of events in the upcoming future cancel or postpone," said Erin Stroffregen, Event Floral owner.

Stroffregen says her shop is filled with fresh flowers because of all the cancelations but she has a suggestion.

"Whether you can find a way to get them to a nursing home or a healthcare worker that you know just to brighten someone's day we would love if our flowers could go to homes like that," Stroffregen said.

Event Floral is selling bouquets for $5. Just visit its Facebook page for more information.