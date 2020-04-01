Weather at Home - How to Build Your Own Rain Gauge

As parents and students continue to look for fun and educational opportunities to pass the time during this period of social distancing, we're attempting to help out wit ha series of weather-related activities you can do, most likely without ever needing to leave the house!

Today, we're going to teach you how to build your own rain gauge. This project can be completed in just a few minutes, and you most likely already have everything you need on hand.

Here are the four simple things you'll need to make your rain gauge.

- A clear, plastic bottle (a 2-liter bottle of soda works the best, but a bottle of vinegar or large water bottle will also work)

- Approximately 6" piece of masking tape

- Ruler

- Permanent marker

The first thing you'll do is cut off the top 2-3" of the bottle. Do not throw this away, you'll need it later on.

Secondly, align your ruler with the tape, and mark the tape with permanent marker. You can be as detailed or as simple as you want. If you only want to label every inch, so be it. Should you prefer to label every half, quarter, or even eighth of an inch, have at it!

Next, fill the bottle with some water. About an inch should be enough. The key is to have enough to prevent the bottle from tipping over. You can also fill it with a handful of small stones to further weigh it down. Place the tape on the bottle, lining up the 0" mark with the top of the water.

Grab the top piece of the bottle that you had cut off, discard the cap. Flip the tip piece over, then re-insert it into the two liter. Secure with tape.

As rain falls, the water will then funnel into the gauge. Measure once the rain ends, then discard the water. Refill the bottle so that the water once again aligns with the 0".