Weather at Home - How to Build Your Own Barometer

With cloudy, cool, and occasionally wet weather in store the next two days, a good amount of time will likely be spent indoors. Here's a fun, educational way to make good use of some of that time! Over the past few weeks, we've discussed how to build your own thermometer, rain gauge, and anemometer. This week, we'll teach you how to build your own barometer using items you most likely already have at home. Let's get started!

Here's a list of what you will need.

- Glass container, jar, or just a drinking glass

- Pencil

- Spool of thread

- Straw

- Toothpick or needle

- Index card

- Tape

- Balloon

We'll start by stretching the balloon over the glass. You will more than likely have to cut off part of the bottom of the balloon in order to do so. You may also need to secure the stretched balloon to the glass with a rubber band.

You'll then glue or tape the toothpick or needle to the straw, and then glue or tape the straw to the balloon.

Place the pencil, eraser side up, into the spool of thread.

Tape the marked index card to the pencil, and align it so that the needle or toothpick is aligned with the center point of the markings.

Then, let mother nature go to work! As the pressure changes, you'll notice changes with the balloon, and, in turn, changes in the straw/needle assembly. If the air pressure outside the jar is lower than the pressure inside the jar, the balloon will push up, causing the straw/needle assembly to point down toward lower pressure. Conversely, if the air pressure outside the jar is higher than the pressure inside, the balloon will be pushed downward into the jar. That will allow the straw/needle assembly to point upward toward higher pressure.

All in all, constructing this piece of weather equipment will be quick and easy, and, best of all, can be done in your PJs, without ever leaving the house!