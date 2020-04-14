Weather at Home -- How to Build Your Own Anemometer

The unseasonably chilly weather has likely kept most folks indoors so far this week, and with another blustery, cold day ahead of us Wednesday, many hours are likely to be spent indoors once again. It's easy to get stir crazy in such a pattern, so we've derived another fun project to help you pass the time!

For the past two weeks, we've shared instructions on how to construct pieces of weather equipment at home, using items you most likely already have at your house. So far, we've learned about making our own thermometers and rain gauges. This week, we're going to talk about making your own anemometer, an instrument used to measure the speed of the wind.

You'll need a few more items to build this piece of equipment, but it's still extremely likely you won't need to leave the house to get any of them. Here's a list of the supplies necessary.

- 4 cupcake liners (You can also use small paper Dixie cups)

- 4 thumbtacks (Any heavy-duty tape or glue will also work if using Dixie cups)

- 2 strips of cardboard, equal size

- 1 pencil

- 1 needle or pin

- 1 spool of thread.

The first thing you will do is to cut a small notch at the middle of each cardboard strip. It's important that the notch is in the exact same spot on each strip, and that each notch is the exact same size.

Now we'll begin assembling our anemometer. First, connect the two pieces of cardboard at the notches, forming an x. Then, one by one, attach the cupcake liners at the end of each strip, on the right-facing part of the strip. Attach the liner to the cardboard using the thumbtack. Repeat for the other three liners. (Note: If using Dixie cups, you can attach them using the thumbtack, though any heavy duty tape or glue will also work.)

Next, we'll connect the assembly from the bottom up. We'll start by placing our spool of thread on a flat surface. Then, place the pencil in the hole of the spool with the eraser pointed up. The cardboard/cupcake liner assembly goes on top of the pencil. You'll finish by inserting the needle or pin through the cardboard assembly into the pencil eraser. And, just like that, you're done, though you can always feel free to decorate it however you please!

Take your contraption outside and put it to the test! The faster the wind is blowing, the faster your assembly will spin.

Enjoy this project, and please be sure to share your photos and videos of your homemade anemometers with us! Send them to us at weather@wifr.com.