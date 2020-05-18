Warmth on Hold for Now, Still on Track to Arrive Late This Week

Cloudy, damp conditions dominated the Stateline's weather for a second straight day Monday, with temperatures taking a more significant step in the cooler direction. Monday's 66° high temperature snapped a four day streak of 70s in Rockford, and while temperatures may turn out to be even cooler Tuesday, it won't be terribly long until warmer times prevail once again.

Several days ago, the return of 80° temperatures as early as Tuesday was a seemingly viable proposition. While 80s are still very much on track to occur in the Stateline this week, the way to experience such warmth is to be delayed by several days.

A dome of unseasonable warmth has expanded eastward into the Plains, appearing, at least on the surface, poised to enter the Stateline shortly. Unfortunately, though, there's one feature located in the Atlantic Ocean that's holding up such a development. That feature is Tropical Storm Arthur.

While Arthur poses no direct threat to land, and is expected to remain offshore, the impacts here in the Stateline are to be noticeable. Tropical systems that move up the Atlantic coast essentially throw the atmosphere into a holding pattern. Arthur's presence off the mid-Atlantic coast throws up a stop sign for all other systems over the Continental United States, including the low pressure system that has brought the Stateline cloudiness and rain the past two days, and keeping the dome of heat cooped up to our west.

With minimal movement of Arthur set to take place Tuesday, we'll remain under the influence of the aforementioned low pressure system for a third straight day, keeping clouds around once again, and perhaps a few sprinkles or showers in the morning hours. Arthur's slow drift to the east and then the southeast beginning Tuesday Night through Thursday will allow our low pressure system to slowly move out, allowing mixed sun to return Wednesday and Thursday, though winds out of the east will keep warming at bay. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s Wednesday and lower 70s by Thursday.

More substantial warming will commence as Arthur dissipates Thursday Night or Friday south of Bermuda, sending our pesky low pressure system a bit more quickly off to the east, finally allowing the warmth to expand closer to the Stateline. Temperatures Friday should come within striking distance of 80°, and should reach into the 80s, likely well into the 80s, for the entire Memorial Day Weekend.