Warm, unsettled pattern to continue, but end in sight

The Stateline had waited nearly eight months for an 80° temperature. That wait is now over, and the 80s are coming in bunches! Monday's 85° reading at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport marks the third consecutive day at or above 80°, and it's far from the last. As it appears, we're poised to log three more 80s Tuesday through Thursday, with elevated humidity levels expected to persist as well.

Tuesday's likely to be the warmest day of the entire stretch, as temperatures are likely to surge to near 90° in areas that bask in the most sunshine. Similar to the past several days, though, will be the fact that brief, intermittent showers and thunderstorms may percolate at any point in time. Right now, indications are that the greatest chance for storms to fire would be in the mid to late afternoon hours, then continuing into the early evening. Additionally, it appears as though areas west of Rockford stand to see the best rainfall chances, though any one of us could play host to a storm.

Wednesday's likely to be a near carbon copy of Tuesday. The main difference will be the amount of cloud cover, which is expected to be a bit thicker Wednesday than on Tuesday. Still, the vast majority of the day is to be dry, with the best rain chances to occur in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures, as a result of the extra cloud cover, may fall back a few degrees, but will still remain well into the 80s.

The best chance for widespread thunderstorm activity is to come Thursday, as a cold front organizes and pushes through the Stateline. Depending on the amount of sun we see early in the day, severe weather may be a possibility, though at this point it's more likely that cloud cover will temper that threat, and that heavy rainfall appears to be the main area of impact.

Cooler, drier air pushes in Thursday Night, paving the way for free air conditioning to govern the Stateline's weather Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Bright sunshine is to dominate through that stretch with near to slightly below normal temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

The "chill" is to be brief, though. All indications are that resurgent warmth is to build back into the region as June begins Monday. Long-range outlooks, including the one issued by the Climate Prediction Center, indicates a high likelihood of above normal temperatures for June's opening week. Initial projections would suggest that 90° temperatures would occur on one or more of June's first eight days. Drier than normal conditions are also expected during that time.