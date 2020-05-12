Walmart repeats cash bonuses for all U.S. hourly employees and associates

This bonus announcement is in addition to the nearly $550 million in associate bonuses so far this year. Now, Walmart says it plans to repeat its special cash bonuses for all U.S. hourly employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement​ says the bonuses includes hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices, drivers, and assistant managers in stores and clubs. The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates. Associates must be employed by the company as of June 5 to qualify, and it will pay out on June 25.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them,” said John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. “All across the country, they’re providing Americans with the food, medicine and supplies they need, while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs – diligently sanitizing their facilities, making customers and members feel safe and welcome, and handling difficult situations with professionalism and grace.”

The bonuses will add up to more than $390 million, the retailer says.