Walmart begins limiting the number of customers inside at a time

Walmart along with many other big box stores are beginning to implement new regulations of limiting the number of customers allowed in at a time to help keep people socially distant.

“When I first pulled in I said oh man I have to wait in line, but then I remembered you have to be grateful and go through the lines to help keep everyone safe,” said one Walmart shopper.

Walmart on East State Street has an area blocked off in front of the store for customers to line up outside. Then a Walmart associate tells them when they can go in which is usually when someone else comes out.

"Everybody maintained a good social distance,” said Barb, a Walmart Shopper.Check out was the same everyone maintained a very nice social distance and they have that well marked on the floor.”

Walmart released a statement in part saying they will fill the store to roughly twenty percent capacity. Once they hit that capacity customers will be let in on a one in one out basis.

