Walmart CEO says we’re in the ‘hair color’ phase of panic buying

First it was hand soap, sanitizer and toilet paper. Now, after weeks of isolation, Walmart CEO says shoppers have now turned their attention to hair dye.

Doug McMillon told the “Today Show​” on Friday that since hair salons aren’t open, many people need hair cuts and coloring services.

He says hair clippers and hair dye are flying off the shelves.

According to research firm Nielsen, sales of hair clippers increased more than 160% percent and hair coloring products also saw an increase of 23% from the same period a year ago.

Before the 'hair color' phase, there were plenty of other phases first. Here is a look at them:

1. HAND SANITIZERS, SOAPS AND DISINFECTANTS

The first wave of heightened shopping showed consumers were buying up various means to protect themselves as the virus spread in the United States — masks, cleaning products and hand sanitizers.

During the week ending March 7, hand sanitizer sales skyrocketed 470% from the year before, according to Nielsen data. Aerosol disinfectant product sales shot up 385%.

Consumers nationwide were behaving as if they were preparing for a major storm.

"We are working to keep our shelves packed with products similar to when a blizzard is being called for and folks know they might be stuck at home," Andrea Karns, vice president of sales and marketing at Karns Foods, a family-owned chain of nine stores in Pennsylvania, told CNN Business in early March.

WEEK 2: TOILET PAPER

Then, in a buying binge that flummoxed many and served as an inspiration for Covid-19 memes and calculators, shoppers stockpiled toilet paper.

Panic buying begat even more panic buying, and the run on bathroom tissue sent ripple effects through the supply chain.

"Most mills are 24 hours, 7 days a week operations already. They are running on fixed capacity," Tom Sellars, CEO of Sellars Absorbent Materials in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, told CNN Business last month. "It's not like there's an idle machine that can be cranked up to increase production."

Nielsen reported that bath tissue, facial tissue and paper towel products all saw triple-digit sales increases during the week that ended March 14. That same week, aerosol disinfectant sales spiked 519%, according to Nielsen.

WEEKS 3 AND 4: SPIRAL HAMS AND BAKING YEAST

As hunkering down at home transitioned to settling in, Americans turned to baking.

In the weeks ending March 21 and March 28, baking yeast sales grew more than any other consumer packaged goods product, up 647% and 457%, respectively, over the same weeks in 2019. Spiral hams were also popular, with sales spiking 622% and 413%, in that same time period, according to Nielsen.

Flour and yeast makers say there are no supply shortages of their products (plus, there's never really a shortage of yeast). They're just trying to play catch-up much like other manufacturers whose products are suddenly in demand.

"It's going to be a minute for the supply chain to react to so much more demand in such a short amount of time," Sherri Merrill, procurement manager for Bob's Red Mill, told Quartz.