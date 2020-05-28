Walking across America for homelessness

One man is walking from Boston to the Oregon coast to raise money and awareness for homelessness.

Rob Sharpe took off from Boston in February, making a point to trek along U.S. Business 20 on his way across the nation. He is walking for Homes on Wheels Alliance, a charity that helps people get over that financial bump to get into their own home.

Sharpe, a former rock climber and self-proclaimed adventurer, has his wife Marvy with him, driving behind in their van they have converted into their own home, and his best pal Jackson.

"We're so divided as a country right now and then this virus is kind of intensifying it in some ways and yet bringing people together in other ways and it's just a great way to experience people the way they are and that's what I am taking away from that."

For more information, visit https://homesonwheelsalliance.org and https://robandmarvy.com/walkacrossamerica