Walgreens to open 15 drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing sites in 7 states, including Illinois

Walgreens says it plans to open 15 drive-thru testing locations for the novel coronavirus in seven states, allowing a total of up to 3,000 people to be checked per day.

The site will use the new COVID-19 identification test​ that's produced by Lake Bluff-based Abbott Laboratories'. The tests can provide positive results in a little at 5 minutes and negative results withing 13 minutes. The technology behind the test looks at genes that are present in the virus, similar to PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests that are already out on the market.

The 15 locations are still being finalized, as Walgreens is currently working with the U.S. Department of Health the Human Services. The locations will be in seven states; including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas.

Once these sites open this week, up to 3,000 people will be tested across the sites. The tests will be free to those who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients must register in advance in order to schedule a testing appointment.

Walgreens pharmacists will oversee the self-administration of the tests at dedicated space at each location, outside Walgreens stores. An online assessment tool will soon be available to direct patients to testing locations via Walgreens.com​ and the Walgreens mobile app.