Winnebago County: Donated temperature detector

As numbers of Covid-19 cases continue to rise, city leaders strive to keep the community safe. One way is to determine who may be sick.

"We know if you are symptomatic, fever is associated with symptomatic Covid, almost 100% of the time," said Dr. Yates.

Dr. Yates is a former trauma surgeon and founder of Yates Enterprise. The company has donated hundreds of non-contact temperature detectors around the country. One of them was donated to the Rockford area. The city picked the juvenile justice center.

"They not only have a tremendous amount of staff but also clientele coming in everyday,” said Mayor Tom McNamara.

People standing 6 feet apart approach the infrared thermal scanner one at a time. They place their forehead, temple, or wrist a couple inches away from the sensor. If the scanner reads their temperature as normal, they are free to pass. If not, they will be screened a second time. If it exceeds 100.4 degrees they will not be allowed to enter the building.

"We don't want to just reopen because to me that is just going back to normal. We want to rebuild and make a better, stronger community for everyone,” said McNamara.

City leaders say they hope to place the mobile device in other locations as well.