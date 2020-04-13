WHO: 70 Coronavirus vaccines are under development, with three in human trials

According to the World Health Organization​, there are 70 coronavirus vaccines that are currently in development around the globe. Three of those vaccines are undergoing human trials.

The furthest along in the clinical process is an experimental vaccine developed by Hong Kong-listed CanSino Biologics and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, which is in phase 2. The other two being tested in humans are treatments developed separately by U.S. drugmakers and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Progress is occurring at unprecedented speed in developing vaccines as the infectious pathogen looks unlikely to be stamped out through containment measures alone. The drug industry is hoping to compress the time it takes to get a vaccine to market, usually about 10 to 15 years to within the next year.

Once a vaccine reaches phase 3, it is given to thousands of people and tested for efficacy and safety.

While the phase 2 testing trial has not reached individuals yet, the sampling size is expected to be 500 individuals at 18 years and older. American-made vaccines at phase 1 are estimated to have samples of 40 to 45 participants.

White House Health Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci says public distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine would begin in 12 to 18 months.