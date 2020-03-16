Virus fears fuel spike in sales of guns and ammunition

Just as grocery stores have been stripped bare by Americans panicked by coronavirus, guns and ammo have been flying off the shelves too.

People wait in a line to enter a gun store in Culver City, Calif., Sunday, March 15, 2020. Coronavirus concerns have led to consumer panic buying of grocery staples and now gun stores are seeing a similar run on weapons and ammunition as panic intensifies. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Retailers say the buying frenzy is being fueled by consumers who are worried that people are becoming desperate and unpredictable.

One gun shop owner compared the activity to a “Twilight Zone” episode.

Some of the purchases are by people buying their first firearm.

Others are from existing gun owners adding to their collection or stocking up on ammunition.

Also potentially driving the sales are concerns that elected officials may try to restrict access to firearms.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.