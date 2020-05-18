Virtual birthday parties offered by Rockford Park District

The Rockford Park District has started to offer a virtual way to surprise birthday boys and girls during a time of stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures.

"Rocky's Virtual Birthday Surprise Package" features a birthday song and dance video sent via e-mail by facility mascot Rocky the Polar Bear and a personalized virtual birthday card, according to the Rockford Park District.

Also included in the offer is a birthday greeting posted to the district's Sapora Playworld's Facebook page and a $10 coupon good for a future birthday party package.

For more information, those interested may call 815-969-4082 or can purchase a virtual package by following the link here.

"We miss seeing so many celebrate their milestones with us and know families are struggling to find unique and fun ways to make birthday's special during this time when we can't gather for birthday parties," Eric Brown, Skate and Play Manager, Ice Facilities said.