Village of Winnebago cancels July 4 fireworks for 2020 amid COVID-19 concerns

The Village of Winnebago officially announces the cancelation of their annual July 4 fireworks celebration for 2020 citing COVID-19 concerns.

The Village board voted unanimously to cancel this event. Officials say discussions will be held at their next meeting this month regarding the parade.

Officials with the 4th of July Committee say, "Above all else, the health, safety and well-being of our community and its members, are at the forefront of all decisions regarding social gatherings in this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 Pandemic."

The committee and village board say they are already planning for July 4th celebrations for 2021 saying in part, "2021 will be a celebration like no other. Not only of Independence Day, but of all we have endured."

