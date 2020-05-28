Victim sustains burns in early morning house fire

Rockford Fire is at the scene of a residential structure fire on Easton Parkway Thursday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. the Rockford Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Easton Parkway for a house fire. The first unit on scene reported seeing fire coming through the roof.

At least one person was injured during the fire, and was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns sustained in the fire.

23 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.