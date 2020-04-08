Victim identified from Beloit fatal accident Tuesday night

One person is dead and a second is injured after their vehicle rolled over onto a gas line in Beloit Tuesday night.

The Rock County Medical Examiner says 46-year-old Epigmenio Olvera of Janesville passed away at the scene of the crash on Tuesday night. The crash occurred in the 1800 block of East Inman Parkway in Beloit.

Authorities say the car rolled over twice before landing on a gas line and rupturing it. The other man was brought to an area hospital with injuries.

Alliant Energy has shut off the gas line interrupting gas flow for 120 customers. The crash remains under investigation.