VetsRoll is canceled amid the Coronavirus pandemic

VetsRoll, which annually takes war veteran on a motor coach trip to Washington, D.C. to view the war memorials, is the latest casualty of the coronavirus.

The trip, originally scheduled for May 17-20, 2020 would have been the 11th year for the VetsRoll trip, which gives World War II and Korean War era veterans, as well as Rosie the Riveters, free motor coach trips to Washington D.C., with stops in Dayton, Ohio and other sites along the way.

The caravan of motor coaches get a motorcycle and police escort as it leaves Beloit each year, and the veterans are greeted with fireworks and cheering crowds when they return.

You can read the full Facebook post​ by Mark Finnegan, co-founder of VetsRoll with the full announcement.

VetsRoll will begin planning for the May 23-26, 2021 trip soon.