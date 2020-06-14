Veteran's Memorial Circle undergoes beautification

The Veteran's Memorial Circle in Rockford on Auburn and Main street is getting a face-lift throughout the next several weeks as volunteers plant 7,000 square feet.

The beautification happens every year, but instead of a planned one-day marathon with hundreds of volunteers the project looks a bit different this year. Due to the pandemic volunteer groups needed to be socially distanced with 10 or fewer people.

Volunteers and site managers say it's important to make the memorial look nice to still honor veterans, and remind them they're appreciated no matter the circumstance.

"I don't think people realize that the veteran's affairs had a really hard time with coronavirus," says site manager Ernie Redfern. "There is no state, municipality or territory that had a higher death to COVID-19 ratio than Veteran's Affairs."

The center circle will be planted next weekend. Site managers say it's privately funded, so they wanted to utilize donations to continue the tradition.