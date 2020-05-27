Vehicle slams into Loves Park building, shuts down portion of Riverside Blvd.

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) --- A portion of East Riverside Boulevard in Loves Park is shut down after a vehicle crashes into a building and severs a gas line.

The area of concern is at Renn Hart Hills Road near Alpine.

It's not known if there are any injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area.

 