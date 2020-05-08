Unseasonable Chill to Threaten Records, Endanger Plants

The Stateline's been locked in a perpetual chill for nearly a month now, and unfortunately, the worst of the chill may still be ahead of us. A chunk of the Polar Vortex has broken free out of Canada, and is plunging southward into the northern United States, promising record or near record cold temperatures over much of the Great Lakes and the Midwest, potentially including the Stateline.

Clear skies Friday Night along with light winds will allow temperatures to plummet into the upper 20s in most spots. Freeze Watches issued for the Stateline have been upgraded to Freeze Warnings in advance of the near-record low temperatures expected by Saturday Morning. Presently, the forecast low temperature of 28° would fall just one degree shy of tying the record low temperature of 27° set back on May 9, 1966.

Nonetheless, the heavy, widespread frost will undoubtedly damage sensitive vegetation left uncovered. It's advised people bring in as many plants as possible. Those that can't be brought in should be covered with sheets, blankets, or other heat-retaining accessories.

Sunshine Saturday will allow temperatures to warm quickly. We'll top out in the upper 50s to near 60° Saturday Afternoon, an improvement over the morning, but still falling well short of the 70° deemed normal for this time of year. Clouds increase once again Saturday Night ahead of a weather system appearing increasingly likely to dampen Mother's Day with a fair amount of rainfall.

Let's be clear, Sunday will not be a complete washout. Rain-free hours are promised, though showers aren't to be ruled out at any particular point during the day. The thick cloud cover and occasional showers will severely restrict temperatures on Mother's Day, with a high temperature of 51° forecast to occur. Not only would that make this this coldest Mother's Day since the turn of the century, it would also ensure that Mother's Day would officially be colder than last Christmas! Only once in Rockford's recorded weather history has a Mother's Day been colder than the prior year's Christmas Day. That occurred in 1983.

Some have lamented that Mother's Days of late have seemed to be particularly gloomy, and have asked me to verify whether or not that's actually the case. So, we opened up the data vault to take a look, and here's what we found out.

Since 2000, Mother's Day has been cool more often than not. 60% of the past 20 Mother's Days have seen temperatures in the 50s or 60s, while 40% were in the 70s or above.

They haven't been particularly wet days, though. Nearly half of the past 20 Mothers Days have been completely dry. The times it did rain on Mother's Day, the rainfall tended to be light, with amounts under 0.25". Just twice since the turn of the century has there been what we'd consider to be a washout with more than 0.50" of rainfall.

While Mother's Days haven't been all that rainy, sunshine's been somewhat hard to come by. 60% of Mother's Days since 2000 have seen either cloudy or mostly cloudy skies. By contrast, only 25% have seen sunny or mostly sunny skies.

Regardless of the crummy weather expected this Mother's Day, I hope all the moms and moms-to-be have a great day, and are celebrated and appreciated for all they do!