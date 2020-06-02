Unplanned protests went on throughout Rockford Tuesday night

Protests continue Tuesday night, after the planned second protest was scheduled to end at 8 p.m.

The protest Tuesday afternoon took place at Haskell Park against police brutality and peacefully ended around 7 p.m. However about an hour later, a group of protesters marched up East State Street towards Rockford Police District 3 headquarters.

This group was split off from the main group that marched on East State Street. It was also given a police escort.

Then shortly after 8 p.m. the protesters broke off eastward and turned around to head back towards downtown Rockford, in which protesters were heading into oncoming traffic.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. the Rockford Police Department moved in as protesters made way towards the Winnebago County Courthouse. There were a few confrontations with officers, including an unmarked squad car getting some water bottle thrown on. However, it remained peaceful and protesters continued towards Haskell Park.

The group of around 200 people returned to Haskell Park where the group exchanged dialogue. Closer to 9:30 p.m. was when an even smaller group of people exchanged words about whether or not to riot Tuesday night.