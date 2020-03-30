UW-Madison students test positive for COVID-19 after returning from Spring Break

The UW-Madison reports that UW students returning from Spring Break have tested positive for COVID-19, and urges any student who has traveled to self-quarantine - to help halt the spread of the deadly virus.

The Interim Medical Director of University Health Services, G. Patrick Kelly, said on the university's website​ on Friday that he had received reports of several students testing positive.

But Kelly's main message to students was regarding self-quarantine.

"At this time, if you traveled for Spring Break - regardless if you have symptoms - you must self-quarantine for 14 days. You should further not report to work or travel to other locations," Kelly adds.

The university has posted on its website instructions on how to properly self-quarantine. Further tips and COVID-19 information can also be found on the CDC's website.