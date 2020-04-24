University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford opens COVID-19 drive-thru testing site

The University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford opens the first COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in the county March 24.

The University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford is the fifth drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the state of Illinois.

The site will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until supplies run out. Winnebago County Health officials say they anticipate to administer up to 500 tests per day.

Winnebago County Health officials say this testing site is a collaborative effort from many levels.

“We came to the decision that our community would be best served by joining forces and creating the state’s first testing site to be a collaborative effort between the county, state and volunteers,” said Winnebago County Emergency Center Operations Manager Mallory Wrenn.

The Illinois National Guard says 80 soldiers will also be on site to help with the testing.

“When we put this uniform on we fully expect that we will be called to help,” said Illinois National Guard Major A.J. Ruggieri. “This is obviously something new and maybe a little different than what we typically do, but nevertheless we are proud to be here and happy to serve.”

Winnebago County Health Department Public Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says this site will be testing those experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms including a fever, cough, or shortness of breath. Martell says the test will be a self administered nasal swab. Martell says people can expect to see results back as soon as 48, but it could take up to five days.

What to know about the fifth COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Illinois:

Location: The University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford

1601 Parkview Ave. Rockford, Ill.

Hours: Testing is open 7 days a week from 8am-4pm or until daily supplies run out. Health officials anticipate to administer 500 tests a day.

Cost: Testing is free

Appointment: No appointment is needed

Who should go: The Winnebago County Health Department says this site will be testing those who are experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms including a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

What type of test: Self administered nasal swab

