United Way of Rock River Valley cuts grant allocation to certain programs

Many agencies in the Rockford region rely on the community and donations to provide services to the public. One revenue stream, the United Way of Rock River Valley, is cutting back on certain programs.

(MGN)

"It's a struggle to try to figure out how we move ahead,” President and CEO of Remedies Gary Halbach said. “The money that was being cut out is strictly for domestic violence services."

30 non profit agencies in Winnebago County received a letter from the United Way of Rock River Valley stating the organization will end their grant allocation for certain programs in the coming fiscal year.

"It definitely will impact I'm sure not just our agency but other agencies that will no longer receive an allocation," The Salvation Army Winnebago County Coordinator Major Mark Martsolf said.

President and CEO of the United Way Paul Logli says a steady drop in funding over the past few years forced some adjustments.

"Our workplace campaign has shrunk by over $1 million dollars in the past two years, this past year alone it shrunk but $600,000,” Logli said. "We can't grant out money we don't have."

That deficit, required the United Way to zero in on specific priorities that the community values most.

"We have to be far more strategic and far more focused with the limited dollars we are receiving to really achieve what the community tells us are important to them," Logli said.

Some agencies on the list saw this coming, but say this still hurts.

"This will have a major impact on the services that we provide," Halbach said.

The United Way of Rock River Valley did announce allocations through the Emerging Needs Fund. Awarding $250,000 to agencies based on separate priorities.

