United Way of Northwest Ill. gets $50K in donations from Sentry Insurance

The United Way of Northwest Illinois received a donation of $50,000 from Sentry Insurance for coronavirus relief support on Friday.

"This donation will provide support for many of our funded programs so that they can continue operating, and supporting the health, education, and economic opportunities of our families, our friends and our neighbors," Connie Kraft of United Way of Northwest Illinois said.

The donation is part of the $1.07 million the Sentry Insurance Foundation is donating to organizations across the country for coronavirus relief support.

In the last few weeks, United Way of Northwest Illinois in Freeport has responded to increased needs in the community due to COVID-19, according to the Sentry Insurance Foundation. The mutual insurer claims there has been a greater need for services that include answering calls from those in crisis, including the need for food delivery, pantry orders, financial assistance and emergency childcare for first responders.