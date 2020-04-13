United Way makes first round of grant allocations from COVID-19 emerging needs fund

United Way of Rock River Valley (UWRRV) announced today it, in collaboration with the 815 Community Response Team, has awarded $250,000 in the first round of grants from its COVID-19 Emerging Needs Fund to 33 non-profit organizations throughout the Stateline.

These organizations are responding to the needs of individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences. Below are the grant recipients:

BOONE COUNTY

-- Belvidere Family YMCA - $7,200

-- Boone County Council on Aging - $2,500

-- The Salvation Army – Belvidere - $10,000

OGLE COUNTY

-- Mt. Morris Loaves and Fishes Pantry - $1,000

-- Serenity Hospice - $2,000

-- Rochelle Christian Food Pantry - $2,000

STEPHENSON COUNTY

-- Amity Day Care & Learning Center - $7,100

-- Boys & Girls Club of Freeport & Stephenson County - $7,000

-- CONTACT of Northern Illinois - $1,800

-- Faith Center – Freeport - $5,400

-- Freeport Area Church Cooperative - $7,200

-- Mother Hubbard’s Kiddie Cupboard - $800

-- Public Health Foundation of NW Illinois - $9,000

-- The Salvation Army of Freeport - $10,000

-- Norman C. Sleezer Youth Home - $5,500

-- VOICES of Stephenson County - $2,500

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

-- Northern Illinois Food Bank - $25,000

-- Milestone - $8,000

-- Harlem Community Center - $17,000

-- Children’s Home & Aid - $15,000

-- Crusader Community Health Foundation - $5,000

-- Emmanuel Lutheran Church - $1,500

-- Family Counseling Services - $10,000

-- Lifescape - $10,000

-- Lutheran Social Services of Illinois - $5,000

-- One Body Collaborative - $6,000

-- Remedies Renewing Lives - $5,000

-- Rock House Kids – $2,900

-- Rock River Valley Pantry - $5,650

-- Rockford Rescue Mission - $9,950

-- The Salvation Army of Winnebago County - $12,000

-- Stepping Stones - $2,000

-- YMCA of Rock River Valley – $26,000

-- Youth Services Network - $3,000

United Way of Rock River Valley distributed $250,000 in this first round thanks to a donation from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, a collaboration between The United Way of Illinois, the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations and the Office of Governor JB Pritzker. UWRRV was one of 30 Illinois organizations to receive an allocation from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.

Including the $250,000 allocation from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, United Way of Rock River Valley’s COVID-19 Emerging Needs Fund is nearing $550,000 in donations, including a $125,000 donation from the Kjellstrom Family Foundation, and is a testament to the trust the public places on United Way to raise and distribute funds effectively and fairly so organizations can continue providing critical services to their clients. The additional funds will allow a second and possibly third round of grant funding for emerging needs.

Additional grants will be awarded on a monthly basis, as funds allow. The next deadline is May 1 and grant applications are available at unitedwayrrv.org.