United Methodist bishop asks churches to remain closed

The resident Bishop of the Northern Illinois Conference of the United Methodist Church called for churches to remain closed after President Trump called for churches to reopen on Friday afternoon.

Bishop Sally Dyck said churches should honor the regional and phased-in plan of “Restore Illinois,” which Gov. Pritzker has outlined for the state.

"Therefore, none of the United Methodist Churches are to open at this time," the Northern Illinois Conference UMC said.

While in-person services have been on hold, United Methodists have been praying and worshipping all along through these months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement by the Northern Illinois UMC.

Bishop Dyck states in a letter to her pastors and laity of the United Methodist Church to “love your neighbor” and do not open for worship at this time.

"Thank you for your willingness to stay the course — worship with each other online or through other means until we have greater assurance that it is safe to come together again,” Dyck said.

You can find more information from the Northern Illinois Conference UMC here.