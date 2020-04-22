United Airlines park planes at Rockford International Airport

United Airlines is using the Rockford International Airport as a storage center for almost a dozen planes.

The planes have been grounded due to a reduction in flights as the coronavirus pandemic continues to have people stay home.

While the planes are here, they will be serviced and maintained. An airlines spokesperson said they are using RFD and other hub airports to leverage the additional storage areas.