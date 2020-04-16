Survey: USPS tops list again as Americans favorite government agency

Americans' opinion of the U.S. postal service remains quite positive, according to the results of a new survey.

The Pew Rearch Center Survey​ released on April 9 shows that 91% of the respondents have quite a favorable view of the USPS, higher than any other federal agency.

“Postal Service employees continuously display a remarkable commitment to public service,” said Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan. “It is rewarding to see Americans’ appreciation of the Postal Service reflected in this new survey, especially as our employees continue to provide an essential service, including the delivery of vital mail and packages to every community during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Since 1990, Pew Research Center has provided nonpartisan information on social issues and public opinions, depicting demographic trends that have shaped America and the world.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.