USPS hiring hundreds of local workers

USPS is hiring hundreds employees to work at processing facilities and Post Offices throughout the Lakeland District, which covers most of the state of Wisconsin and parts of northern Illinois.

The open positions include, City Carrier Assistant, Rural Carrier Associate, Assistant Rural Carrier, Mail Handler Assistant, Casual Mail Handlers and Postal Support Employees. USPS says that no experience is required and training will be provided.

Some positions are longer term positions and could lead to permanent placement with the Postal Service. There is a variety of hours offered as well as locations. The hourly wages range from $17.29 to $18.56 with varying shifts and days off.

To see all available positions and apply, visit their website​.