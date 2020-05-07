US jobless claims set to surge again before April jobs data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government is set Thursday to release another dire picture of the layoffs that have pummeled America’s workforce, one day before it will issue what is sure to be the worst monthly jobs report since record-keeping began seven decades ago.

In this April 8, 2020, file photo, a pedestrian strolls past small businesses that are shuttered closed during the coronavirus epidemic in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York. As of mid-April, about 26 million Americans had filed unemployment claims in the first five weeks since governments began ordering people to stay home and some businesses to close as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. It's already the worst stretch of job losses in U.S. history. New unemployment data to be released Thursday, April 30, 2020, is expected to push that total even higher. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

The Labor Department will likely announce that several million more people filed for unemployment benefits last week, after more than 30 million sought aid in the previous six weeks after the coronavirus forced employers across the country to close.

Most nonessential businesses remain shut down, though a majority of states are beginning to ease restrictions for some categories of companies despite concerns that it may be too soon to do so without accelerating new infections.

For the April jobs report coming Friday, economists are forecasting at least 21 million job losses and an unemployment rate of 16 percent or more — the highest rate since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

