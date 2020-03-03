U.S. Cellular Black History Art Contest winners announced

Black history month may be over but the celebration continues, and several members of the Rockford Boys and Girls Club may be celebrating a little more than others.

Tuesday the winners were announced for the second annual black history month art contest. The contest, sponsored by U.S. Cellular, invites kids from the Boys and Girls Club to create an eight by eleven piece of artwork recognizing influential African Americans. The public voted on the top ten finalists throughout the month at U.S. Cellular stores and the winners are announced. Jakayla Caesar won first place, Latrell Lee came in second followed by Jameah Brown.

“To have that creativity, to show what they are capable of and maybe in an art form that's not something that is done on the regular, it allows them to really be creative and be very thoughtful and inspiring in what they provide to those around them,” said U.S. Cellular store manager Melissa Hollister.

