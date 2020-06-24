U.S. Army gears up for first virtual National Hiring Days

Recruiters hope to engage future soldiers and build military strength during the United States Army’s first virtual National Hiring Days.

"Joining the Army is like a small sacrifice of my life, but there are many benefits that come behind protecting and serving my country," said future soldier Aniyah Chambers.

"What we're doing is leveraging social media and some of the different platforms that are out there so that we can make sure we remain engaged with the American public," said Lt. Col. Collin Keenan, Battalion Commander.

Facing some of the challenges that the pandemic presents head-on, like the elimination of face to face interactions, those with the Army say they'll explore any and all methods to effectively reach potential recruits.

"We have had a lot of people come to us and they're like, 'hey, I want to volunteer. I see what you're doing on the virtual space, on TV ads, on YouTube on Facebook, Instagram.' So, it's really helped us out a lot with getting people to help serve the country, serve our nation," said SSG Marcus Zeller, Rockford Area Army Recruitment Office.

With big dreams of becoming a news anchor, future soldier Aniyah Chambers says she knew the Army was the right fit for her.

"I knew that by going to basic training and also AIT training, that I'll come back as more of a well versed person in my community and the world and that's what we need as far as leadership," said Pvt. Chambers.

Staff Sergeant Marcus Zeller says the sky is the limit for future recruits and encourages them to find their inner warrior.

"Definitely, the time is now if it's something you've been thinking about. Come see us, I mean, it's too easy to come in to get information, even if you're just curious. We're here for you, we're here to help you all out," said SSG Zeller.

With a goal of enlisting 10,000 new recruits during the 3-day hiring event, eligible applicants can qualify for a $2,000 bonus when they sign up.

For more information on how you can get involved,