U.S. 20 Bypass, Illinois Route 2 interchange construction to resume

Weather permitting, construction work on the U.S. 20 Bypass and Illinois Rotue 2 interchange will begin on March 16, 2020. William Charles Construction is reconstructing U.S. 20 and Illinois Route 2 with new shoulders.

The current dual structures carrying the Bypass over Route 2 will be removed and replaced. In addition, the current cloverleaf interchange will be restructured as a diamond interchange with new traffic signals being installed. The cost of the project is $24 million.

This means that detours, land reductions and flaggers will be used as needed. Heading westbound on the Bypass exiting onto Route 2 will continue using the existing exit ramp. However to go west onto the bypass from Route 2, there will be a marked detour that motorists will need to follow.

That detour will be to go north on Route 2, turn west on Springfield Avenue, turn west on Montague Road then to U.S. 20 westbound. Expect the detour and the project to be completed by October 30, 2020.