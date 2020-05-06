UIC-Rockford COVID-19 testing site is temporarily closed while missing test issue is resolved

Here is the official statement from the Winnebago County Health Department regarding the missing COVID-19 tests and the suspension of the UIC-Rockford testing site.

-----

The Winnebago County Health Department (WHCD) has been working with representatives from the Illinois Department of Public Health to resolve this issue related to test results from the Community Based Testing Site located at the University of Illinois Health Sciences Campus in Rockford and operated by the Illinois National Guard. The issue is complex and includes both a new testing laboratory and a contracted vendor for notifying clients and the ability to electronically provide test results to the WCHD.

The contracted vendor has been attempting to notify individuals tested at that site with their results. Individuals tested at that site should be assured that their specimens have been properly handled and tested. There has been a delay in communicating results to the individuals and the WCHD. We recognize that this is stressful for individuals who have been tested and are awaiting results. Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is working with both the testing laboratory and the contracted vendor.

Until the issue is resolved, testing at the Community Based Testing Site is being suspended until further notice. Individuals needing testing can continue to use the Community Testing Site at Auburn, 520 North Pierpont, Rockford, Illinois. This site has expanded capacity to manage increased numbers during the temporary suspension.

The delay is regrettable but all are working to promptly resolve and address the issue with the goal of resuming testing at the Community Based Testing Site at the University of Illinois Health Sciences Campus in Rockford. It is important for WCHD to receive results promptly and quickly complete contact tracing to notify and isolate all those exposed. Our goal is to protect the health of the community.