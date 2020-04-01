Tyson Foods gives frontline workers $60 million in bonuses during COVID-19 pandemic

Tyson Foods, Inc. announced it will pay approximately $60 million in “thank you” bonuses to 116,000 frontline workers and Tyson truck drivers in the U.S. who support the company’s operations every day to provide food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re proud of how our team members have stepped up during this challenging time to make sure we continue fulfilling our critical mission of feeding people across America,” said Tyson Foods CEO Noel White.

The company said they are taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the illness by taking daily temperature checks along with cleaning and "extra sanitizing in high traffic areas."

“Our team members are leading the charge to continue providing food to the nation,” White said. “The bonuses are another way we can say ‘thank you’ for their efforts.”

The company is restricting visitor access to its facilities and relaxed its attendance policy to reinforce the importance of staying home when sick or to meet childcare needs.

The company checks the temperature of team members before they enter company facilities.

In addition, the company is offering protective face coverings for production workers who request them and is working with the CDC on additional guidance on the use of personal protective equipment.

Other implementations due to the coronavirus outbreak include waiving the five consecutive day waiting period for short term disability benefits so workers can receive pay if sick with the flu or COVID-19 and the co-pay for doctor visits if testing for the virus.

The move also comes after the company, which is based in Springdale, Arkansas, recently announced it would be committing $13 million toward providing resources to local communities where it operates amid the pandemic.

“This includes $2 million in grants that will be allocated to non-profit organizations to help support Tyson team members and the local community,” the company added. “Investments will be focused on non-profit partners providing emergency response efforts such as rent and utility assistance, food distribution, health care, childcare, small business support and other economic recovery services.”