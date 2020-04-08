Tyler Perry pays for all elderly grocery bills at 73 stores in Atlanta and New Orleans

Seniors and higher-risk Kroger shoppers in metro Atlanta and New Orleans received a nice surprise at the register Wednesday morning when they learned Tyler Perry paid their grocery tab in full.

The media mogul paid tabs for every customer at 44 Kroger stores in his hometown, Atlanta, and 29 Winn Dixie grocery stores in New Orleans during the hour dedicated primarily for older and at-risk customers.

Due to Coronavirus concerns, a number of grocery stores are opening their doors early to older people in order to get their shopping done without the fear of large crowds.

Kroger's Corporate Affairs Manager, Felix Turner, said in a statement:

"We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic. It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude as the news spread throughout 44 stores across metro Atlanta."