The crash took place on Sunday night on Cherry Valley Road just east of Myelle Road. 27-year-old Cristy Fisch's car allegedly crossed the center line of the road, hitting an SUV.

A fatal car crash this morning in Walton County. (MGN Image)

The driver of the SUV was taken to Kishwaukee Hospital and is being treated for minor injuries. Fisch was taken to OSF Saint Anthony where she was pronounced dead.

DeKalb County officers are investigating the crash.